Giant Food, Avocados From Peru Help Local Food Banks

Ahold Delhaize USA banner Giant Food has joined with Avocados from Peru (AFP) to donate a trailer of more than 40,000 pounds of avocados to Feeding America network members Capital Area Food Bank, in northeast Washington, D.C., and the Maryland Food Bank, in Baltimore. Appropriately enough, both deliveries are set to occur on National Avocado Day on July 31.

These donations make the popular fruit more accessible to area families during the coronavirus public health crisis, according to the grocer.

“Avocados are not only a versatile ingredient that can be used for anything from breakfast to sweet or savory dishes,” noted Lisa Coleman, director of healthy living at Landover, Maryland-based Giant Food. “They also make us feel good, and are nutritionally dense, packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy monosaturated fats. We are excited to be able to provide this superfood as part of our ongoing efforts to make sure that all families in our community have access to healthy food options.”

“The impact of COVID-19 has been swift and unprecedented,” said Xavier Equihua, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Peruvian Avocado Commission. “It is therefore a privilege for Avocados from Peru to partner with Giant Food to support people who might be struggling to feed their families during the unparalleled crisis affecting our local communities.”

The Capital Area Food Bank delivery will feature one of the Peruvian Brothers’ well-known food trucks, and food bank staff will receive a boxed meal made with Avocados from Peru.

Avocados from Peru (AFP), also known as the Summer Avocado, are available in all Giant Food stores through September, the peak season for the fruit. Throughout the summer, Giant shoppers will also have free access to AFP’s new e-cookbook, “Avocados in Bloom,” featuring more than 50 recipes, photos and tips for using avocados, as well as nutritional information. In-store displays at Giant Food will offer ripening tips.

Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.