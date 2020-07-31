Press enter to search
Close search

Giant Food, Avocados From Peru Help Local Food Banks

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Giant Food, Avocados From Peru Help Local Food Banks

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 07/31/2020
Giant Food, Avocados From Peru Help Local Food Banks
Giant Food is delivering thousands of pounds of Avocados from Peru to two food banks within the grocer's market area.

Ahold Delhaize USA banner Giant Food has joined with Avocados from Peru (AFP) to donate a trailer of more than 40,000 pounds of avocados to Feeding America network members Capital Area Food Bank, in northeast Washington, D.C., and the Maryland Food Bank, in Baltimore. Appropriately enough, both deliveries are set to occur on National Avocado Day on July 31.

These donations make the popular fruit more accessible to area families during the coronavirus public health crisis, according to the grocer.

“Avocados are not only a versatile ingredient that can be used for anything from breakfast to sweet or savory dishes,” noted Lisa Coleman, director of healthy living at Landover, Maryland-based Giant Food. “They also make us feel good, and are nutritionally dense, packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy monosaturated fats. We are excited to be able to provide this superfood as part of our ongoing efforts to make sure that all families in our community have access to healthy food options.”

“The impact of COVID-19 has been swift and unprecedented,” said Xavier Equihua, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Peruvian Avocado Commission. “It is therefore a privilege for Avocados from Peru to partner with Giant Food to support people who might be struggling to feed their families during the unparalleled crisis affecting our local communities.”

The Capital Area Food Bank delivery will feature one of the Peruvian Brothers’ well-known food trucks, and food bank staff will  receive a boxed meal made with Avocados from Peru.

Avocados from Peru (AFP), also known as the Summer Avocado, are available in all Giant Food stores through September, the peak season for the fruit. Throughout the summer, Giant shoppers will also have free access to AFP’s new e-cookbook, “Avocados in Bloom,” featuring more than 50 recipes, photos and tips for using avocados, as well as nutritional information. In-store displays at Giant Food will offer ripening tips.

Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Also Worth Reading

Giant Food Restores Vaccinations

Giant Food Restores Vaccinations

Pharmacies had suspended them earlier this year due to COVID-19

Giant Food to Beef Up Kosher Offering in Baltimore

Giant Food to Beef Up Kosher Offering in Baltimore

Move comes before major Jewish holidays

Giant Food Expands E-Commerce Benefits

Intuitive website, mobile app aim to save grocery shoppers time, money

Giant Food Installs Electric Vehicle Chargers

Giant Food Installs Electric Vehicle Chargers

The project also involves digital marketing and offers for shoppers

Related Topics

You May Also Like

E-Commerce
Giant Food Expands E-Commerce Benefits
Food Retailers
New Giant Food Store Features Updated Design