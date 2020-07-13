Giant Food to Beef Up Kosher Offering in Baltimore

Giant Food will have a bigger kosher food selection on shelves in its Baltimore-area stores. Supported by its long-standing partners, kosher food distributors Kayco and A&L Foods, the supermarket chain is offering an expanded kosher selection at about 150 locations in time for the Jewish High Holidays. Promotional pricing will begin in late August, with special end caps or displays for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

“Our goal is to bring the consumer a wide range of products, not just for the holidays, but every day,” noted Mike Schlicker, head of Giant Food’s specialty food program. “We have the selection and a promotional program that is unmatched in our marketplace.”

“Kayco’s robust synergy with Giant Food and A&L has elevated the shopping experience for Baltimore’s kosher consumers,” added Harold Weiss, an executive at Bayonne, N.J.-based Kayco, the leading distributor of kosher food in the United States. “Our extensive portfolio of recognized brands allows us to create strong programs that drive sales – which positions Giant as the one-stop choice for kosher in Baltimore.”

Giant Food Category Analyst Brooke Coyle attributed the grocer’s expansion of its kosher offering to its goals of driving category growth, implementing competitive pricing and meeting consumer demand.

“Our Orthodox and traditional Jewish consumers are looking for quality, convenience and variety,” added Coyle. “Kayco has the widest selection of the beloved favorites they grew up with as well as an innovative line of trendy, gourmet-forward brands for today’s healthier lifestyles.”

Among the new products for Rosh Hashanah 2020 are Tuscanini sodas in glass serving bottles, Prigat clear juices, Zeta Oil flavored olive oils from Italy, and a broad assortment of gluten-free snacks, pantry staples, frozen foods, refrigerated foods, drinks and culinary items.

Giant Food is based in Landover, Md., and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.