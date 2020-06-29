Giant Food Expands E-Commerce Benefits

Grocery store chain Giant Food has introduced a new integrated e-commerce shopping experience for customers available on the retailer’s revamped Giantfood.com website and its mobile app.

The integrated platform brings together the earlier Peapod.com and Giantfood.com sites to create a single online destination. Users of the overhauled site can easily access personalized shopping, rewards program benefits, a weekly circular and coupons, along with pharmacy, nutrition and wellness content offerings.

Customers who had previously chosen pickup or home delivery via Peapod by Giant at Peapod.com can now access the same e-commerce service through the integrated Giant website or free mobile app. Prior Peapod users won’t experience an interruption of service, since all Peapod account information, orders and history will transition seamlessly to the new site.

“Consumer preferences are shifting, and at Giant, convenience and value are key,” noted Ira Kress, president of Landover, Maryland-based Giant Food. “We are a brand with over 84 years of serving our customers locally in our community, and we are excited to extend that commitment with the launch of our one-stop integrated digital experience. The new Giantfood.com brings customers the flexibility to shop how and when they like through the new seamless platform, with the same quality of products they expect in any of our stores. Beyond choosing where and how they want to place grocery orders, customers are able to browse rewards offerings that help them earn gas and grocery points, as well as save shopping lists and view personalized product recommendations.”

The platform offers Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers services to more than 6 million shoppers in 330-plus ZIP codes across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Customers can select flexible order windows, and same-day delivery service is also available in some communities. Both services provide an expanded assortment with hundreds of new items, including plant-based options as well as unique local and global products, all hand-picked and packed by Giant associates and loaded into customers’ cars or delivered to their doors.

The new site enables customers to redeem digital coupons in one step, view custom product recommendations, browse weekly ads, save favorite items and grocery lists, and earn points on each purchase, via e-commerce or in-store orders, with the Giant Flexible Rewards Program.

Additionally, Giant Pharmacy customers can refill, transfer or manage prescriptions directly through the new website, and nutrition and wellness content, such as healthy recipes and cooking tips from Giant’s in-store nutritionists, is available for shoppers whether they're at home or on the go.

The new mobile app gives Giant shoppers access the platform’s benefits from anywhere and can be downloaded free via the Android and Apple stores.

Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with about 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.