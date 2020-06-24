Grocery Outlet Pushes for 'Independence From Hunger'

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market has launched its Independence from Hunger Food Drive from now through July 31, 2020, to help combat food insecurity. In any of the food retailer's 350 stores, customers can donate cash or purchase a pre-made bag of nonperishable foods for local agencies. Online, donations will support Alameda County Community Food Bank in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Grocery Outlet also pledges to match up to $1 million of donations made by customers.

The grocer notes that this year food agencies have experienced a growing need to provide food for children who have been prematurely released from annual school schedules, due to COVID-19. This has resulted in record lows for food bank inventories across the country.

"With school closures resulting in record lows for food bank inventories across the country, we are once again reaching out to our loyal customers, employees and partners to join us and help support our neighbors in need." said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet. Inc. "Our goal is to continue providing access to high-quality and nutritious food for our local communities in need and this year have promised to match up to 1 million dollars to support our store's efforts."

Ways to donate include:

Give $5, get $5. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and you will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

at the register. Donations will benefit that store's local food agency partner. Donate $1, $5 or round up your change. Donate online by visiting GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. Online donations support the San Francisco bay area community through Grocery Outlet's partnership with Alameda County Community Food Bank.

This is the company's 10th consecutive Independence for Hunger Campaign. Since it's 2011 launch, efforts have collected more than $5 million.

"We feel it is more important than ever to help lessen the number of families across America at risk for food insecurity. This year, Grocery Outlet has pledged to match up to 1 million dollars to support and expand the program's effort." said Lindberg. "Last year, with the overwhelming help of our community, our campaign funded over 2 million dollars to those in need. In our tenth year, we are dedicated to make a greater impact."

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.