Food Lion Launches 'Summers Without Hunger'

Food Lion's Summers Without Hunger isn't a new campaign for the grocer, but it has a different look this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Between now and June 30, customers can take one of the backpack-shaped hangtags from a store display and hand it to the cashier at checkout to make a $5 donation to the Feeding America member food bank closest to that store. While placing home delivery or pickup orders, shoppers can add the "item" to their carts.

Each $5 donation that customers make also triggers a product donation from six participating vendors: Campbell's, Hormel, Kellogg's, PepsiCo, Seald Sweet and Tyson.

“The Feeding America network continues to experience an increase in demand for food assistance resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. We are thankful to Food Lion, its suppliers and consumers for their generous support of member food banks across the Southeast,” said Lauren Biedron, VP of corporate partnerships at Chicago-based Feeding America. “Their product and monetary contributions will help make a difference in the lives of families who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

Food Lion is guaranteeing a minimum donation of $100,000 dollars, or the equivalent of 1 million meals secured by Feeding America, during the Summers Without Hunger campaign. The six suppliers are also making additional donations to several food banks to kick off the campaign.

Campbells: 100,000 units of Lance crackers, peanuts and popcorn

Hormel: 48,000 units of Hormel Chunk Chicken

Kellogg’s: 250,000 Nutri-Grain bars, cereals and other foods

Pepsi Co.: 100,000 bottles of Aquafina water

Seald Sweet: 100,000 clementines

Tyson: 100,000 units of Tyson Chicken

“At Food Lion, nourishing our neighbors is at the core of everything we do, and we’re excited to offer customers who are able to join with us in the fight against hunger another way to care for the towns and cities we all call home,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “We sincerely appreciate these six great vendors for partnering with us to help meet the increased need many of our neighbors are facing. We’re looking forward to partnering with these vendors and our customers to make a big difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.”

Salisbury, North Carolina-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 77,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in in North America.