Stater Bros. Markets to Hold Virtual Walk to Fight Cancer

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 08/31/2020
Because of COVID-19 concerns, this year's Believe Walk held by Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer will take place virtually.

In place of their longtime in-person event, Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer will hold a Virtual Believe Walk on Sunday, Oct. 4 to support programs and services at local cancer fighting organizations.

According to Stater Bros., “The health and well-being of the community is a top priority, and out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the annual fundraising walk, which had taken place in person in downtown Redlands [California] for the previous 12 years, has shifted to virtual this year.

“The way we gather for the Believe Walk may look and feel different this year, but our mission remains the same, to care for cancer patients in our community,” said Nancy Negrette, chairman and President of Stater Bros. Charities, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aids the communities where the grocer’s employees live and work. We are committed to raising critical funds that support programs and services at local cancer-fighting organizations in the Inland Empire [region]. Cancer doesn't take a break; neither will we.

A live virtual kick-off event will be livestreamed on Oct. 4 at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook @believewalk and BelieveIE.com. The program will include entertainment, raffle prizes, survivor stories, and announcements of contest winners and top fundraising teams/fundraisers.

Proceeds from the event will benefit cancer centers, programs and support services for cancer patients, survivors and their families in the Inland Empire.

To date, the Believe Walk has raised more than $5.6 million for local cancer-fighting organizations to advance cancer care and support services in the community.

The largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, San Bernardino, California-based Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets, and employs more than 18,000 associates. The company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

