Stater Bros. Markets Names 2 VPs
Stater Bros. Markets has promoted Bertha Luna to the position of regional VP retail operations and Paul Stoffel to the role of VP marketing.
Continuing to report to EVP Retail Operations Keith Thomas, Luna will lead the retail operations for a regional area served by Stater Bros.
“Bertha is a well-respected and valuable member of our management team,” noted Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “This promotion recognizes her outstanding leadership skills and dedication to providing our valued customers with the best shopping experience in Southern California.”
Luna began her career in the retail grocery industry in 1988 as a courtesy clerk at Lucky Stores. She joined San Bernardino, California-based Stater Bros. in 1999 during its acquisition of Albertsons and Lucky Stores, starting out as a store manager at the Fullerton, California, location. In 2000, she became retail grocery supervisor and in 2006, retail district manager. Eight years later, Luna took on the role of director of diversity, and in 2017 reassumed the role of retail district manager. Two years ago, she was promoted to senior director retail operations, her most recent position.
Luna is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) Food Industry Executive Program and serves on the company’s refresh, energy and sustainability, and e-commerce committees.
In his new role, Stoffel will continue to report to EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Dennis McIntyre and lead the strategic planning, development and execution of the grocer’s center store category management initiatives, procurement, master data management (MDM) and store-brand quality assurance program.
“Paul consistently demonstrates strategic focus and forward thinking,” said Van Helden. “I have confidence in his leadership and vision to help move the business forward.”
Stoffel started working at Stater Bros. in 1997 as a courtesy clerk at the company’s Arlington location in Riverside, California, and held the roles of meat wrapper and clerk before being promoted to the merchandising department at the corporate office in 2005. Stoffel became inventory analyst in the marketing department the following year, and continued to rise though the ranks in the department, where he took on the positions of inventory analyst supervisor, buyer – merchandiser, and director category management. Last year, he was promoted to senior director marketing, his most recent role.
Stoffel is also a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) Food Industry Management Program.
Stater Bros. just recently named Gil Salazar SVP information technology.
The largest privately-owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties, Stater Bros. operates 171 supermarkets, and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.