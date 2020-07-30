Stater Bros. Markets Names 2 VPs

Stater Bros. Markets has promoted Bertha Luna to the position of regional VP retail operations and Paul Stoffel to the role of VP marketing.

Continuing to report to EVP Retail Operations Keith Thomas, Luna will lead the retail operations for a regional area served by Stater Bros.

“Bertha is a well-respected and valuable member of our management team,” noted Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “This promotion recognizes her outstanding leadership skills and dedication to providing our valued customers with the best shopping experience in Southern California.”

Luna began her career in the retail grocery industry in 1988 as a courtesy clerk at Lucky Stores. She joined San Bernardino, California-based Stater Bros. in 1999 during its acquisition of Albertsons and Lucky Stores, starting out as a store manager at the Fullerton, California, location. In 2000, she became retail grocery supervisor and in 2006, retail district manager. Eight years later, Luna took on the role of director of diversity, and in 2017 reassumed the role of retail district manager. Two years ago, she was promoted to senior director retail operations, her most recent position.

Luna is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) Food Industry Executive Program and serves on the company’s refresh, energy and sustainability, and e-commerce committees.