Stater Bros. EVP Dennis McIntyre to Also Become Marketing Chief

Dennis McIntyre, currently EVP - marketing at Stater Bros., will assume the additional role of chief marketing officer, effective Nov. 4. McIntyre will continue to report to Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden.

Bringing more than four decades of supermarket industry experience to his latest role, McIntyre began his grocery career began in 1978 at Stater Bros.’ South Ontario, Calif., location as a courtesy clerk. He went on to rise through the ranks of retail store positions, eventually becoming assistant store manager.

In 1983, McIntyre was named a buyer in the grocer’s marketing department, and continued to take on roles of increasing responsibility, among them assistant VP of marketing, SVP of marketing and group SVP of marketing. In 2007, he attained his current position of EVP - marketing.

“As CMO, Dennis will work toward furthering and ensuring a cohesive brand identity,” said Van Helden. “He will also be responsible for developing and leading an overarching marketing strategy across all areas of the company to meet the company’s business goals of sales and margin growth.”

McIntyre was recently president and chairman of the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC). Previously, he was WAFC VP and education chair. He also actively supports such industry-related initiatives as the USC Food Industry Management Program, WAFC Retail Management Certificate program and tuition reimbursement through the California Grocers Association Educational Foundation. McIntyre received the Torch Award from the Illuminators Educational Foundation in 2017.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros., the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, operates 172 supermarkets, and employs about 17,000 associates. The company ranks 23rd on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocery stores in the United States.