Stater Bros. Promotes Keith Thomas

Stater Bros. has promoted Keith Thomas to group SVP-retail operations. In his new role, Thomas will continue to lead the independent grocer’s retail operations and training department, as well as oversee all operations for its 172 supermarkets. He'll also become a member of the executive management committee, which evaluates and sets key strategies for Stater Bros.

“Keith is a well-respected and valuable member of our Stater Bros. ‘family,'” said Stater Bros. President George Frahm, to whom Thomas reports. “Keith has consistently demonstrated a passion for the supermarket business in addition to stellar leadership skills. But most importantly, he truly cares about our valued customers and the loyal members of the Stater Bros. ‘family.' His commitment and dedication will continue to be instrumental to providing our customers with the best shopping experience in Southern California.”

Bringing more than 38 years of retail grocery experience to his latest role, Thomas started with Stater Bros. in 1981 as a courtesy clerk and moved through the ranks. In 2009, he was promoted to regional VP-retail operations before being named SVP-retail operations last year.

The largest independent grocer in Southern California, with 172 stores and about 17,000 employees, San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. is No. 21 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.