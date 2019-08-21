Stater Bros. Markets Unveils New Logo

Stater Bros. Markets has a new logo that, according to the grocer, further aligns with the updated look that many customers have been seeing inside stores. These changes come in conjunction with the company's 83rd birthday, which took place Aug. 17.

According to Stater Bros., a number of its locations have been updated to include handcrafted sushi stations, cut-fruit stations, wood-lock floors, energy-efficient lighting, an expanded wine selection, and expanded vegan and gluten-free offerings. A list of the already refreshed stores shows that 44 have already been completed, and the grocer plans to continue making improvements to the rest of its stores.

Last week, Stater Bros. held grand reopenings for three of its updated stores, in Lake Forest, Lancaster and Palmdale, Calif.

“Stater Bros. has always believed in not just doing business in the community, but being part of the community. Providing a pleasant shopping experience, taking good care of our customers and supporting the communities we serve remain at the core of our business,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden.

Stater Bros.' changes are not only aesthetic, though: The company hired industry veteran Greg McNiff from Albertsons Cos. as president earlier this month, when George Frahm announced his retirement.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates 172 stores in Southern California and ranks 23rd on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocery stores in the United States.