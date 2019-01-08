Press enter to search
Close search

Stater Bros.' President Retires, Albertsons Division President Named Successor

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Stater Bros.' President Retires, Albertsons Division President Named Successor

08/01/2019
Stater Bros. Markets' President Retires, Successor Named
L-R: George Frahm, Greg McNiff

Stater Bros. Markets' longtime president, George Frahm, is retiring after 47 years with the company, effective Oct. 31. Industry veteran Greg McNiff, who has worked for Albertsons for 38 years — most recently as the grocer's Portland division president — will take over the role at Stater Bros.' helm.  

Frahm started at Stater Bros. in 1973 at the company's Glendora, Calif., location as a clerk's helper and janitor before rising through the ranks. 

“I have been blessed to work at Stater Bros. for my entire career and have had the opportunity to advance from entry-level positions to company president,” said Frahm. “I look forward to spending more time with my wife, Debbi, and traveling."

McNiff will officially join Stater Bros. Markets on Sept. 3, before assuming his role as president on Nov. 1. 

“I have had the privilege of knowing George for many years through our affiliation in various food industry organizations and events,” said McNiff. “I have tremendous respect for George and his leadership style, and realize I have some huge shoes to fill. I look forward to joining the Stater Bros. ‘Family,' and returning ... to Southern California."

McNiff began his career in 1981 at a former Albertsons location in Cypress, Calif., and worked in the Southern California market for 27 years. 

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates 172 stores in southern California and ranks No. 23 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocery stores in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Stater Bros.’ Brown Has Hometown Post Office Named for Him

Beloved former executive chairman/CEO died in 2016

Stater Bros. Exiting Pharmacy Business

SoCal grocer transferring in-store SuperRx assets to CVS

Stater Bros. Markets Expands to Pasadena, Calif.

Latest store in San Gabriel Valley

Top 50 Grocers

Top 50 Grocers: Amazon Falls Below Aldi While Independent Grocers Show Strength

Giants share the top; merger and acquisition activity plays a role

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Stater Bros. Promotes Keith Thomas
Food Retailers
Stater Bros. Promotes 3 More