Stater Bros. Markets Names SVP of Human Resources

Stater Bros. Markets has appointed Jerrold Williams its SVP of human resources. In his new role, Williams will oversee the grocer’s administration division, encompassing human resources, labor relations, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) compliance, insurance administration, and workers’ compensation departments. He will also advance Stater Bros.’ leadership development and career progression processes, and join the executive management team, which devises the company’s key strategic initiatives.

Williams will report directly to Stater Bros. President Greg McNiff.

“The grocery business is also a people business,” noted Pete Van Helden, CEO of San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. “I’m confident Jerrold will fit right into our ‘family’ and his extensive experience will add significant value as we continually strive to attract, develop and engage strong talent now and in the future.”

Before joining Stater Bros., Williams held various roles of increasing responsibility for leading packaged goods and retail service companies such as Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co., where he rose to become head of human resources for the largest sales region in the company. He also worked at Stamford, Conn.-based Daymon as VP, human resources before being promoted to the position of SVP and chief human resources officer. Williams most recently held the role of SVP and chief human resources officer for Kansas City, Mo.-based Hostess Brands.

Prior to his work in the food industry, Williams spent six years with the Michigan State Police as a trooper and later a detective.

In other Stater Bros. News, the grocer revealed that it has extensively remodeled its location in the resort town of Big Bear Lake. Calif., which now features a full-service deli, a full-service hot bakery with in-house decorators, an expanded full-service meat case with updated technology to keep product fresh, a full-service fresh seafood department with experts to help with selection, an enhanced garden-fresh produce department with expanded organic selections and a fresh-cut fruit station, handcrafted sushi made in-house daily, an expanded beer, wine and liquor department, wider aisles, solar panels and energy-efficient LED lighting

The largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, Stater Bros. operates 169 supermarkets and employs about 17,000 associates. The company is No. 21 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.