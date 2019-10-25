Stater Bros. Holdings Appoints CEO Pete Van Helden to Board of Directors

Days after Dennis McIntyre was named chief marketing officer, Stater Bros. Holdings Inc., the parent company of Stater Bros. Markets, has appointed CEO Pete Van Helden to its board of directors.

“Pete’s appointment comes with full board approval and on behalf of the entire board of directors, it’s my pleasure to welcome Pete as our newest board member,” said Phillip J. Smith, Stater Bros. Holdings board chairman. “Pete will help provide the board with insight into Stater Bros. Markets’ operations and future expansion plans.”

Van Helden joined Stater Bros. as president and COO in 2013. Three years later, he was named CEO by Stater Bros.’ late executive chairman, Jack H. Brown. Under Van Helden’s leadership, the grocer has embarked on brand and store refresh initiatives.

Van Helden is also CEO of Stater Bros. Charities, the philanthropic arm of Stater Bros. Markets, as well an avid private pilot, a volunteer for Angel Flight West and a member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Council.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros., the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, operates 172 supermarkets, and employs about 17,000 associates. The company ranks 23rd on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocery stores in the United States.