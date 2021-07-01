Insights from the 2021 dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery

Webinar Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 2 p.m EST

The Great Recession programmed lasting value-consciousness into the minds of consumers. How might COVID-19 rewire us again?



The fourth annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery (RPI) sheds light on what makes a retail winner, and how the pandemic has impacted consumer shopping behaviors. Known as retail's equivalent of the Gartner Magic Quadrant, the RPI surveyed about 10,000 consumers to understand what's driving customer preference and rank the top 57 grocery retailers in the United States.



Join dunnhumby CEO Guillaume Bacuvier as he dives into the latest study, revealing the levers for success, and which retailers are winning the hearts, and wallets, of shoppers today.

Speakers: