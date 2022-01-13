Winn-Dixie Lowers Store Prices Amid Record-High Inflation

One day after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released data showing the inflation rate at an almost 40-year high, Winn-Dixie is helping to ease its shoppers' financial burden by lowering their grocery bills. The grocer is offering deeper discounts on more than 150 most-shopped products through its new Down Down program.

As inflationary pressures continue, consumers are feeling the pinch. A recent survey shows that expectations for greater household spending rose to a new high of 5.7%. More respondents indicated that they're financially worse off than they were a year ago.

To help make grocery shopping more affordable, Winn-Dixie customers will save more than 15% on average when shopping items marked in stores by the red hand on signs and tags throughout the store. Items in the Down Down program will update each season to offer customers more savings opportunities with prices that are down and staying down throughout the season on their favorite products, including fresh produce, dairy, frozen, center store and general merchandise.

“At Winn-Dixie, we know our customers are searching for the best deals, and continuing to save money on their grocery bills is a top priority,” said Dewayne Rabon, chief merchandising officer for Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie. “Through our commitment to lowering prices and keeping them down on the items our customers love most, we hope to make a truly meaningful difference in our customers’ lives. When our customers shop our stores, they can trust they are getting quality products at affordable prices.”

Customers can also maximize their savings by using the grocer’s loyalty program with the Winn-Dixie app. Ranked by Newsweek as one of the top five best supermarket loyalty programs in the country, Winn-Dixie’s program offers points that can be redeemed for dollars off groceries, as well as Mystery Bonus point multipliers and personalized “rewards Boosters.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on PG’s list.