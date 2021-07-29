Winn-Dixie Celebrates 65 Years in Louisiana

Not only is parent company Southeastern Grocers Inc. celebrating Winn-Dixie’s 65th Anniversary in Louisiana with new store openings and community events throughout the greater New Orleans area, the state of Louisiana is also honoring the grocery store. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared July 28 Winn-Dixie Day in Louisiana to commemorate the grocer’s dedication to the region.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our 65-year history in Louisiana, and we remain steadfastly committed to the resilient people that make this state a renowned treasure,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “All year long, we will honor decades of dedication while reaffirming our commitment to our customers, associates and the community with investments and partnerships that speak to Louisiana’s diverse culture and unique traditions. It has been a privilege to serve this special community for six and a half decades, and we sincerely look forward to supporting the great people of Louisiana for many years to come.”

Winn-Dixie kicked off its 65th anniversary celebration this week by unveiling two newly remodeled stores in the Gretna and Mid-City communities. The two new stores mark 19 Louisiana renewal investments made in less than five years by Southeastern Grocers. Each newly remodeled Louisiana store is designed to provide customers with a unique localized shopping experience, offering a wide selection of local products, in addition to new jobs and partnership opportunities to support the local economy and community. The stores feature enhancements like updated farm-fresh produce departments, a wide variety of easy lunch and dinner options, expanded natural and organic selections, sushi made fresh, and extensive selections of homegrown favorites and everyday brands that locals love.

The Mid-City store grand opening included the unveiling of a community mural that pays homage to Winn-Dixie’s 65 years of local flavor and soul in Louisiana. The cultural art project represents Winn-Dixie’s people-first culture and includes elements of local tradition, Louisiana’s rich heritage and the grocer’s commitment to community.

The newly remodeled Gretna Winn-Dixie store at 2112 Belle Chasse Highway will hold an event on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring entertainment by the Royal Essence Showband, local sampling, and $100 Winn-Dixie gift card giveaways every 30 minutes.

The grocer is also launching a new year-long community initiative, 65 Ways, to support 65 charitable acts around the state in honor of the grocer’s 65 years in Louisiana.

In addition, Southeastern Grocers has recently launched a community donation program to benefit 424 public schools throughout the Southeast.

Now through Aug. 10, Southeastern Grocers’ Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery customers are invited to support their local schools by rounding up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar or by making a donation of their choice at checkout. Each cent raised will be donated directly to each store’s local school to support teachers, staff and students in preparation for the upcoming school year.

“We are committed to caring for and nurturing the communities where we live and work," said Elizabeth Thompson, chief people officer at Southeastern Grocers. "As teachers, staff and students begin a new school year, this is the perfect time to elevate our support for our local schools and future leaders. Customers can easily round up their grocery bill to help enrich local neighborhood school programs, uplift educators, and fuel young minds and hearts for the year ahead.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.