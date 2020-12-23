Southeastern Grocers Gave $8.25M to Support Local Communities in 2020

Despite an especially challenging year, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has given more than $8.25 million back to local communities throughout 2020 to support its neighbors in need.

The parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores has partnered with more than 4,700 local organizations in the Southeast, hosting more than 30 mobile food pantries and providing more than 10 million meals to help fight hunger.

“As we all reflect on this year, many may be reminded of the challenges and obstacles faced throughout the world, but we believe it is important to remember that this year has given us so many new reasons to celebrate our neighbors and those who share our communities,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG. “Together, we experienced unimaginable loss and overwhelming change, but we have proven that we are most resilient as a united community and that kindness can go a long way.”

Throughout the year, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation have:

Donated nearly $4 million into the community to help alleviate food insecurity.

Donated more than $630,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in fire prevention and disaster relief efforts.

Donated more than $2.5 million to Folds of Honor, providing more than 500 educational scholarships to the legacies of fallen and disabled service members.

Awarded the inaugural Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program’s nine recipients with grant funds totaling $100,000 to serve diverse sectors within education, food insecurities and health care.

Donated more than $272,000 in gift cards to local school partners throughout the Southeast to support teachers, staff and students

To show its appreciation to health care workers and first responders, SEG also surprised these professionals when it covered their in-store purchases.

Additionally, the grocer and its customers generously rounded up spare change during a country-wide change shortage to benefit charitable organizations throughout the Southeast.

Jacksonville, Florida-based SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.