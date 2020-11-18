Southeastern Grocers Donating 8K Turkeys

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) and its charitable arm, SEG Gives Foundation, are donating 8,075 frozen turkeys to communities throughout the company’s market area. The donations are expected to total more than 180,000 pounds of turkey and 150,000 meals to feed needy individuals and families.

Together with community leaders and various nonprofit organizations, the grocer is holding 22 turkey donation events in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to the unwavering fight against hunger as the wake of the pandemic continues to impact our communities,” said Elizabeth Thompson, the company’s EVP and chief people officer. “This Thanksgiving, we are proud to provide more than 150,000 vital meals to our community members in need. This year, more than ever, we are extremely grateful for each and every front-line associate and neighbor that has weathered this unprecedented time with us. We wish everyone a memorable Thanksgiving Day full of celebration with loved ones around their family tables.”

As a gesture to its hard-working employees during an unprecedented time, SEG will close all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores on Thanksgiving Day, enabling associates to enjoy the day with their loved ones.

The food retailer has also rolled out deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams and holiday meal staples. Leading up to Turkey Day, Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket will offer a Price Match Promise, while Winn-Dixie stores will offer a Winn Win Guarantee, to match any locally advertised Grade A Frozen Turkey price.

Additionally, in a recently distributed weekly ad in Tampa, Florida, with prices effective through Nov. 25, Winn-Dixie featured on the cover a Honeysuckle Grade A frozen turkey, 10 pounds or greater, for 49 cents a pound, with a limit one per customer. That was a significant price reduction from two weeks earlier, when Winn-Dixie promoted the same turkey at 89 cents a pound from Nov. 4-20.

Elsewhere in the Tampa ad, Winn-Dixie used an interior spread to encourage recipients of the direct mail piece to "create your feast & make some memories." One way to do that involved purchasing a Butterball Grade A frozen turkey offered at 99 cents a pound on birds weighing more than 10 pounds, with a limit of one per customer.

Further, all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie shoppers can try same-day delivery by Shipt, with 50% off three or five Shipt passes, or 50% off a $99 annual membership with free delivery on orders $35 and up.

The parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.