Southeastern Grocers Investing in Fresco y Más Banner

Southeastern Grocers has had a transformative year in 2020, making moves to become a publicly traded company and deciding to dissolve its Bi-Lo banner. When selling 62 of its Bi-Lo stores to Food Lion and another 23 stores to Alex Lee Inc. and B&T Foods, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) said this was to focus on investing in its Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners.

Now, SEG is opening its newest Fresco y Más Hispanic grocery store on Oct. 21 in Lehigh Acres, Florida. SEG says that by listening to customer feedback and evaluating key consumer insights, it has tailored the new Lehigh Acres Fresco y Más (the banner's 27th store) to provide the products and services that directly reflect the unique tastes and needs of the local community.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to cultivating a shopping experience that meets the needs of each community we serve and is tailored to the everyday lifestyles of our customers,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG. “With a growing desire for Hispanic products in Southwest Florida, we are thrilled to introduce the Lehigh Acres community to our Hispanic grocery store – Fresco y Más. The new store will feature all the aspects customers love about our Fresco y Más stores as well as personalized offerings fit for the Lehigh Acres community.”

The store will include a full-service Latin butcher shop (carnicería), all-new bakery (panadería) and café (with freshly brewed Cuban coffee).

In advance of the store’s grand opening, Fresco y Más will distribute 25,000 pounds of fresh produce and shelf-stable food to the local community on Oct. 10 during a drive-through mobile food pantry event in partnership with Lehigh Community Services.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.