Southeastern Grocers Debuts 4 More Winn-Dixie Stores

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) is celebrating the Nov. 11 grand openings of four new Winn-Dixie stores in Boynton Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Lakewood Ranch, Florida. The store openings were first revealed last month.

In honor of Veterans Day, all SEG stores are providing an 11% discount for active duty and veteran customers, and the four new Winn-Dixie stores will pay tribute to military service members and their families during the grand-opening celebrations. Additionally Winn-Dixie and the SEG Gives Foundation are donating a combined $80,000 to veteran-related initiatives, including $25,000 to aid local veteran organizations in the new stores’ communities, $30,000 to Folds of Honor to provide six scholarships to the children of disabled and fallen service members, and, with Maxwell House, another donation to Folds of Honor, for $25,000.

“We are beyond excited to unveil our four new Winn-Dixie stores to the wonderful communities of Boynton Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Lakewood Ranch,” said SEG President and CEO Anthony Hucker. “We are proud to provide our customers a shopping experience that is uniquely crafted for their community. At Southeastern Grocers, giving back to our communities is in our DNA, and with our grand openings occurring on Veterans Day, we are proud to recognize the men and women who served our country in the most admirable way. We have immense gratitude for those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom, and we look forward to showing all of our new neighbors they can always count on us.”

Customers at the four new Winn-Dixie locations will encounter such enhanced offerings as farm-fresh produce with 100-plus organic varieties, plant-based proteins made on site, specialty cheeses, fresh sushi made daily and a broad selection of grab-and-go meal options. The full-service meat departments feature Certified Angus Beef and prime beef, exclusive to SEG, as well as 12 traditional and on-trend flavors of fresh-made sausages, and natural organic chicken available in bulk.

Among the stores’ other amenities are new seafood departments with a range of fresh, locally caught selections and seasonal favorites; fresh bakery selections that include more than 15 varieties of artisan-baked breads, along with pastries and signature desserts; and healthy options called out by “LiveWell” message tags.

SEG is encouraging customers to maintain social-distancing protocols while shopping the four new Winn-Dixie stores. Shoppers can also make use of the grocery store chain’s delivery services, as well as download the Winn-Dixie mobile app and enroll in the banner’s loyalty program for further savings, coupons and rewards.

These new locations are the first four openings of eight new Florida Winn-Dixie stores revealed this past May. The other four will be in Ft. Myers, Lake Mary and Melbourne later this year and Viera in early 2021.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.