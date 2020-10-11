Hy-Vee, Other Retailers Honor America's Heroes

Hy-Vee and other food retailers are launching various promotions to help honor veterans and active duty military members this Veterans Day.

Hy-Vee stores will be handing out free breakfast to veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Each breakfast will be individually packaged and there will be contactless curbside pickup in store parking lots while supplies last. The meals will be available for pickup from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hy-Vee says it expects it will provide more than 90,000 meals on Veterans Day.

Meanwhile Publix Supermarkets is showing its gratitude to veterans, active military personnel, and their families with a 10% discount on groceries on Nov. 11. This offer excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and money services.

Festival Foods and its vendor partners are planning a special thank you for veterans this Veterans Day – up to 12 free products worth nearly $35 with a minimum $20 purchase. Available Nov. 11, while quantities last, the assortment includes staples such as pizza, ham and bread, along with snacks and beverages such as potato chips, popcorn, cookies, coffee, water and soda. Veterans must show a military ID to the cashier to redeem in-store. To shop online, veterans can include “I am a vet” in the Notes section of their Click N Go order. There is a limit of one of each free item per qualifying veteran.

“This partnership with our vendors is the least we can do to express our gratitude for everything our veterans sacrifice for our country,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.

Other food retailer promotions for Veterans Day include:

Big Lots has introduced a year-round 10% discount for active military personnel and veterans who are members of the company's Big Rewards program. Over the last two years, the Big Lots Foundation has donated $2.5 million to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, and this year added a point-of-sale campaign raising an additional $1.4 million through the generosity of the company's customers.

In honor of Veterans Day, Dollar General is offering an 11% discount on qualifying purchases on Nov. 11 in all store locations or online by using promo code MILITARY11.

Walgreens is offering a five-day 20% in-store discount to all veterans and active duty military personnel as well as their family members from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix, with 1,239 locations in the Southeast, is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer with 33 full-service supermarkets across the state. The company is No. 97 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.