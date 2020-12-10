Winn-Dixie Makes a Mark on Florida

Southeastern Grocers has had a transformative year in 2020, making moves to become a publicly traded company and deciding to dissolve its Bi-Lo banner. When selling 62 of its Bi-Lo stores to Food Lion and another 23 stores to Alex Lee Inc. and B&T Foods, Southeastern Grocers (SEG) said this was to focus on investing in its Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners.

Now, the Jacksonville, Florida-based retailer is opening four new Winn-Dixie stores on Nov. 11. These four new Florida locations include the completed conversion of three former Earth Fare stores located in Boynton Beach, Jacksonville and Lakewood Ranch and one former Lucky's Market in Gainesville.

SEG says it's focusing on fresh produce and the highest quality meats and seafoods in the new stores, as well as introducing new signature categories with a wide product selection and specialty items in each department. The grocer is also expanding its sip-and-shop offering with the addition of a fifth WD’s Taproom in the new Gainesville store.

"At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience for all of our customers, and we are proud to soon introduce four new Winn-Dixie stores crafted with offerings for our customers’ distinct tastes and preferences," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of SEG. "We’ve expanded our product assortments in these new stores to ensure our customers have fresh, quality products at the right price for every meal. As we expand our footprint, we are able to support more communities throughout Florida and be the grocer our customers and communities can always count on."

The grand openings will include small ribbon cutting ceremonies on Nov. 11, in accordance with COVID-19 guidance. The new stores will feature:

Expanded varieties of signature items, including fresh and dried peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms

A unique assortment of tropical fruits and berries throughout the new farm-fresh produce departments

Specialty cheeses, convenient take-and-bake pizzas, fresh sushi and other grab-and-go meal options in the deli departments

Full-service meat departments with 12 flavors of fresh-made specialty sausages and Certified Angus Beef cuts

New seafood departments with a variety of fresh, locally caught selections including Florida Keys lobster, Florida stone crab and shrimp

Fresh bakery selections with a variety of artisan-baked breads, delicious pastries and desserts

An expanded offering of organic, natural and gluten-free options

These new locations are the first four openings of eight new Florida Winn-Dixie stores announced earlier this year. The other four will be in Ft. Myers, Lake Mary and Melbourne later this year and Viera in early 2021.

SEG will also open a new Fresco y Más banner on Oct. 21, in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.