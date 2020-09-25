Southeastern Grocers Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) has rolled out a company-wide observance of Hispanic heritage in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. The events highlight the history and contributions of Hispanic Americans and their forebears from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Through Oct. 15, The grocer’s banners will hold celebrations planned by Pa’lante, SEG’s new Hispanic associate resource group. SEG associates can participate in a virtual Latina Leaders event spotlighting Hispanic businesses and leaders throughout the community. The company is also hosting a Sept. 26 cooking demonstration for associates and customers on Instagram Live with MasterChef finalist John Pardo, during which viewers can cook along in real time.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to engaging, cultivating and enriching the lives of individuals in our community through the celebration of diverse cultures,” said Eddie Garcia, EVP of store growth at the Jacksonville, Florida-based grocer. “We are thrilled to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with our customers and our team of dedicated associates as we honor the achievements, cultures and influences of Hispanic and Latino Americans.”

SEG’s Hispanic-focused banner, Fresco y Más debuted in Hialeah, Florida, in June 2016, and has since grown to 26 locations across south and central Florida.

The parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, SEG is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. SEG is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.