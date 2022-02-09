Southeastern Grocers Grows Florida Footprint

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is continuing to expand in its home state of Florida with a new Palm Beach County Winn-Dixie location. The grocer will open the Westlake store, located at 5060 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in the Grove Market Shopping Center, on March 2.

The Winn-Dixie store will provide fresh concepts and extensive offerings, along with additional jobs and opportunities for local community members. Upcoming ribbon- cutting plans and festivities for customers will be revealed to the Westlake community ahead of grand-opening day.

“As we begin a new year, we are continuing our commitment to expansion throughout our home state of Florida,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “The retail landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade, and we believe now is the time to bolster our presence in Palm Beach County and introduce our newest store in Florida’s newest city. We look forward to being a store our Westlake community can always count on for years to come.”

No doubt Southeastern Grocers is looking to build upon its 2021 momentum. The company wrapped up last year with more than 70% of its total store base refreshed. Southeastern Grocers completed 78 overall store improvements, including the remodel of 54 stores throughout its five-state market area to offer an enhanced shopping experience.

The latest Palm Beach County Winn-Dixie opening will continue Southeastern Grocers’ expansion throughout Florida, following the opening of the new St. Augustine Shores and Viera locations last year. Additionally, the company opened eight new Winn-Dixie stores in 2020 in Boynton Beach, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Lakewood Ranch, Lake Mary, West Melbourne and two locations in Jacksonville.

Also in Jacksonville, Southeastern Grocers debuted its new stand-alone WDs Wine, Beer and Liquor last fall. The new format is the first location in the company's Southeast footprint, serving as a convenient destination for fine wine, craft beer and quality liquor, plus a wide range of products for entertaining and eating at home.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.