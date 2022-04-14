US Foods Details CSR Progress in 2021 Report

With an emphasis on its three strategic focus areas of products, people and planet, US Foods Holding Corp. has released its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report detailing the strides it made over the last year.

Within its commitment to making positive differences for its employees and communities, US Foods hired women or people of color for 39% of its new or open leadership roles and also signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge. Further, the company has given more than $1 million in US Foods Scholars program scholarships to 50 students since 2017, and donated more than $20 million in food and supplies to US food banks.

“At US Foods, sustainability is a business imperative that plays an important role in creating value for our key stakeholders, including our associates, customers, shareholders and the communities we serve,” said Kristin Coleman, general counsel and CSR leader at US Foods. “Throughout 2021, we advanced our sustainability efforts by making strong progress across our three strategic focus areas — Products, People and Planet — and investing in additional resources and processes that will help shape our future objectives and long-range plans. The company is energized by our results and the momentum we have created.”

As for its products, US Foods expanded its local, sustainable and well-being offerings and now offers about 2,300 items across those categories. Additionally, 100% of the company’s Harbor Banks seafood brand now meets US Foods Serve Good or Progress Check program standards.

Environmental sustainability highlights include reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity and fewer gallons of fuel used per case delivered since 2015. Two LEED-certified distribution centers are currently under construction and the company is further committed to adding solar arrays to distribution buildings.

Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth in the cash-and-carry market, and rebranded all Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores to the US Foods Chef’store banner in February 2021. US Foods owns 82 Chef’store locations across the continental United States. The locations are open to the public seven days a week.