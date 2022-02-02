US Foods Chef’store Locations to Open in California and Virginia

US Foods Holding Corp. plans to open two new US Foods Chef’store locations in Visalia, Calif., and Lynchburg, Va. Chef’store is a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to purchase ingredients and supplies in a range of sizes and offerings. The new locations will offer a wide selection of restaurant-quality products at wholesale prices, including fresh meat, produce, dairy and deli items, as well as frozen seafood. Customers will also be able to shop for baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials, with no membership required.

The 30,000-square-foot Chef’store in Visalia will join 14 existing locations under the banner across California. Debuting Feb. 19, with a grand-opening celebration featuring free food and snacks, giveaways and a $100 gift card raffle every hour, the store will carry more than 5,000 restaurant-quality products. The 24,000-square-foot Chef’store in Virginia will be the first in the state when it opens this spring with more than 4,500 products in stock.

“We are excited to bring Chef’store to the growing communities of Visalia in south central California and Lynchburg in the Southeast region,” said John Mathews, VP of sales and marketing for Chef’store. “Whether you are an industry professional looking to fill in between your regular delivery orders or an at-home chef seeking restaurant-quality products, our teams look forward to welcoming all customers to Chef’store for all of their culinary needs.”

Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth in the cash-and-carry market, and rebranded all Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores to the US Foods Chef’store banner in February 2021. With the addition of the two new stores, US Foods will own 82 Chef’store locations across the continental United States. The locations are open to the public seven days a week.