Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores to be Rebannered as US Foods Chef’store

Effective March 1, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will be known as US Foods Chef’store, according to US Foods Holding Corp. US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores last April to accelerate growth in the cash-and- carry market. The name change aims to combine the power of the US Foods brand with the assortment, pricing and customer service of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, thus paving the way for a better customer experience.

“Our new Chef’store branding represents the next step in our continued partnership with US Foods,” explained Derek Jones, president, US Foods Chef’store. “Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and US Foods share a commitment to providing best-in-class service to our broad customer base, which includes restaurant operators and foodservice professionals. We are excited about the additional benefits this will offer our loyal customers.”

All 72 Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will refresh store signage, marketing and promotional materials, associate uniforms, and other elements in and around the locations. Over time, stores will also begin to introduce US Foods Exclusive Brands to grow product assortment.

US Foods will also open two new Chef’store locations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Clarkston, Washington, on March 1. Designed as a one-stop shop for restaurant operators and food industry professionals, the stores will carry thousands of food products, including fresh meat, seafood and produce, in addition to restaurant-grade equipment and other supplies. The stores will be open to the public, with no membership required. When the new stores open, US Foods will have a total of 80 Chef’store locations across the continental United States.

Operating 70 broadline locations and 78 cash-and-carry stores, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods provides about 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions.