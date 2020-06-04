US Foods Provides Distribution Support to Retailers Nationwide

Foodservice distributor US Foods Holding Corp. has formed about 20 retail distribution partnerships with national grocery store chains, wholesale grocers and consumer packaged goods brands, temporarily reassigning more than 700 US Foods distribution associates to warehouse roles such as selectors who choose product for shipping and truck drivers who deliver product directly to a retailer’s distribution center or retail location.

As well as these new distribution partnerships, Rosemont, Ill.-based US Foods is selling product to retailers across the United States as they work to maintain inventory in the face of skyrocketing consumer demand.

“As our country responds to the impacts of COVID-19, the demand on grocery retailers continues to grow,” said US Foods chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. “Through these partnerships, we are creating new opportunities for our distribution workforce while helping to maintain the nation’s food supply. We value these new relationships and expect to add more partners as the situation continues to evolve.”

Among the company’s partners are The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers, Oklahoma City-based Homeland, and Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. Last month, the Teamsters Union worked out an agreement with US Foods and Albertsons banner Safeway to enable unionized US Foods employees to work at Safeway distribution centers.

As foodservice business has largely dried up during the public health crisis, with most restaurants, schools and other major customers closed, many distributors in this channel have transitioned to working with grocers to keep supermarket shelves stocked.

Kroger is No. 2 and Albertsons is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.