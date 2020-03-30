Teamsters Reach Agreement With US Foods, Safeway

Representatives of the Teamsters Union have worked out a temporary agreement with foodservice distributor US Foods and Albertsons banner Safeway that will enable members of Locals 455, 690, 174 and Joint Council 28 to continue working through the coronavirus pandemic.

The foodservice industry has been designated as “essential infrastructure” by the federal government, and supermarkets are required to operate during the pandemic. Both companies agreed for bargaining unit members employed by Rosemont, Ill.-based US Foods, which has 25,000 employees and 75 distribution facilities, to begin working at Safeway distribution centers to address what the Teamsters call "the imbalance between the broadline foodservice and grocery industries" caused by the public health crisis.

“Safeway has agreed to honor the workers’ union contract at US Foods in its entirety,” said Larry Kroetch, business agent for Spokane, Wash.-based Local 690 and Joint Council 28 warehouse division chair. “This agreement will ensure warehouses are staffed and stocked, and it will ensure communities have access to food by keeping professional drivers on the road.”

The union worked with both companies to prevent a scale-back in operations at US Foods, averting furloughs and time cuts for its members during the COVID-19 crisis, added Kroetch.

Based in Washington, D.C., the Teamsters Union represents 1.4 million men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 4,300 US Foods employees, with 43 contracts at 27 facilities.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.