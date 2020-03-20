Press enter to search
Close search

Food Industry Considered Essential to Infrastructure in COVID-19 Response

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Food Industry Considered Essential to Infrastructure in COVID-19 Response

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 03/20/2020
Food Industry Considered Essential to Infrastructure in COVID-19 Response
As an essential workforce, the food industry will be able to restock and replenish products across the country without interruption

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has included food and agriculture and transportation and logistics among the essential critical infrastructure workforce, enabling grocery stores and their supply chain partners to maintain daily operations, a move applauded by FMI - The Food Industry Association.

According to the updated Coronavirus Guidance for America, issued March 16 by President Donald Trump, “If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as health care services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule.”  

“Whether it’s during a natural disaster or a national emergency, the food industry does what it does best – cares for customers and communities; managing to rise to the occasion and provide solid customer service when it matters most,” noted Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of  Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “The supply chain continues to adapt to meet the new levels of demand, and being deemed an essential workforce allows the industry to restock and replenish products across the country without interruption.”

Added Sarasin: “In the midst of challenges to keep products flowing, the needs of all their customers and partners – including WIC and SNAP shoppers – remain top of mind. I am honored to work in this industry that is resilient in answering the challenges arising during this national emergency. I know the food industry is doing its very best to get shoppers food and basic necessities to help offer comfort and nourishment during this uncertain time.”

Also Worth Reading

Are Grocery Employees Emergency Workers?

Are Grocery Employees Emergency Workers?

3 states designate them as such, providing child care coverage

NRF Urges Trump to Clarify Retail Closures

Group asks for national guidance on 'essential retail'

During Coronavirus Outbreak, FDA Issues Temporary Policy on FSMA On-Site Audits

During Coronavirus Outbreak, FDA Issues Temporary Policy on FSMA On-Site Audits

Aim is to minimize food supply chain disruptions

Industry Groups Team Up to Secure Food Supply

Industry Groups Team Up to Secure Food Supply

FMI, IFDA want to streamline process to get products to consumers

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Grocers Must Assert Leadership in a Crisis
Food Retailers
Grocers Must Assert Leadership During Crisis
Technology
NRF Taps Expert to Head Cybersecurity Program