Food Industry Considered Essential to Infrastructure in COVID-19 Response

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has included food and agriculture and transportation and logistics among the essential critical infrastructure workforce, enabling grocery stores and their supply chain partners to maintain daily operations, a move applauded by FMI - The Food Industry Association.

According to the updated Coronavirus Guidance for America, issued March 16 by President Donald Trump, “If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as health care services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule.”

“Whether it’s during a natural disaster or a national emergency, the food industry does what it does best – cares for customers and communities; managing to rise to the occasion and provide solid customer service when it matters most,” noted Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “The supply chain continues to adapt to meet the new levels of demand, and being deemed an essential workforce allows the industry to restock and replenish products across the country without interruption.”

Added Sarasin: “In the midst of challenges to keep products flowing, the needs of all their customers and partners – including WIC and SNAP shoppers – remain top of mind. I am honored to work in this industry that is resilient in answering the challenges arising during this national emergency. I know the food industry is doing its very best to get shoppers food and basic necessities to help offer comfort and nourishment during this uncertain time.”