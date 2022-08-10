Southeastern Grocers Pledges Support to Local Schools, Students

In an effort to support students returning to school, Southeastern Grocers is launching a community donation program that will benefit more than 400 public schools throughout the Southeast. The grocer is also offering savings opportunities to help families, teachers and staff save more on back-to-school supplies now through Sept. 6.

Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can round up at the register or purchase a $2.99 reusable Community Bag through Aug. 30 to support local schools. All of the donations and $1 from each bag sold will be given directly to the store’s local school to support teachers, staff and students.

Additionally, Southeastern Grocers has several savings opportunities for families, teachers and staff to save money on purchases. Through Sept. 6, customers who purchase $35 in participating products can earn a $10 digital coupon with the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie apps. The grocer is also marking “Mystery Bonus Month” in August, where customers will receive added savings by checking their apps for a new bonus every week to receive points toward free groceries.

“As inflationary pressures continue to build and impact our communities, we want to do our part to aid educators and families as they plan for the school year ahead. We encourage our customers to join us in this effort by rounding up their total grocery bill at checkout to support their neighborhood schools and enrich student programs to cultivate positive learning environments where young minds and hearts can thrive,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer of Southeastern Grocers.

“We are also listening to our customers who are having to make the difficult decision to cut back on spending to cover expenses for the upcoming school year,” Rhee continued. “That’s why we are offering additional ways our customers can save on groceries and supplies they need most as students head back to class.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100,Progressive Grocer's2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.