Winn-Dixie Widens Florida Footprint

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is growing more business in its own backyard. The retailer recently unveiled a new Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County, Fla., a suburb close to its Jacksonville headquarters.

The latest Winn-Dixie in the Grand Cypress community is the banner’s seventh location in St. Johns County and its first newly-constructed store in more than a decade. The 41,454-square-foot store is adjacent to a stand-alone Winn-Dixie liquor store and serves a fast-growing local population.

On the heels of the Dec. 14 grand opening, Southeastern Grocers is putting the finishing touches on other soon-to-open Winn-Dixie locations in the College Park neighborhood of Jacksonville and in Apopka City Center in Central Florida. Shoppers at all of new stores can take advantage of the recently-launched online shopping and delivery services that offer the same promotions and prices as in-store assortments.

“Our goal is to positively impact our local communities through service, both inside and outside our stores. While we pride ourselves on offering a remarkable shopping experience for our customers, we’re also committed to being the grocer our customers and associates can always count on,” said Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Anthony Hucker. “With the investment of our new stores throughout our home state of Florida, we look forward to supporting the growth and betterment of our communities and providing our customers with quality products at an affordable price, so they don’t have to compromise when it comes to nourishing their families.”

The new Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County is located at the Grand Cypress Marketplace at Race Track Road and Philips Highway. The store is open seven days a week.

Just in time for the holidays, the Grand Cypress site is one of several Winn-Dixie stores that the Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting this month. The famous horses are stopping at five Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie locations through Dec. 17.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.