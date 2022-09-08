Southeastern Grocers Teams Up With DoorDash to Expand Delivery, Pickup

Southeastern Grocers is delivering a more seamless shopping experience – literally. Beginning this October, the retailer is adding a new service that allows customers to order groceries online at the same price as in-store items for delivery within two hours.

Shoppers at Southeastern Grocers' Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners can use their respective store app or website to place digital orders for delivery or, starting a few months later in early 2023, curbside pickup. Orders will be fulfilled by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white label fulfillment platform.

By adding this service, Southeastern Grocers is aiming for consistency across the omnichannel. “After extensive research and listening to customer feedback, we recognized there was a need for delivery and curbside pickup options that reflected the same great prices and deals shopping in our stores provide,” explained Andrew Nadin, chief customer and digital officer. “We believe shopping online should be an extension of shopping your local stores, and our new offering is just that.”

AddedShanna Prevé, VP of business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash:“We are excited to expand our partnership with Southeastern Grocers to power their online fulfillment that will give consumers even more opportunities to enjoy the convenience of on-demand grocery, whether at home or on the go. We have been working closely with SEG to grow their digital offerings and are excited to continue building our partnership to offer even more convenient and affordable options for their customers.”

Following the implementation of the new e-commerce services at Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores, Southeastern Grocers will roll out the offerings to Fresco y Más customers. Delivery and pickup options should be available at that those stores early next year.

Southeastern Grocers is shoring up its omnichannel presence as it continues to expand its footprint. The retailer has opened several new stores in Florida over the past two years and is currently building another location in Jacksonville that’s set to open in early 2023.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.