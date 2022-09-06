Southeastern Grocers Prepares for Hurricane Season With Funds Drive

As part of its longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross, Southeastern Grocers has kicked off a community donation program benefiting the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization ahead of peak hurricane season in the United States. Shoppers at the grocer’s Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie banners can donate at their local stores through Sept. 27.

Mid-August to mid-October is the most active part of hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center, with the peak on Sept. 10. Every dollar collected will support Red Cross Disaster Relief and its essential aid to those affected by disasters across the country, including food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

“As a grocer serving five coastal states in the Southeast, our communities have weathered many storms, and we know firsthand the devastation that hurricanes leave in their wake. Storm recovery takes a village, and a big part of that village is the Red Cross,” said Southeastern Grocers Chief People Officer Raymond Rhee. “It’s vital we ensure our relief organizations are well equipped when disaster strikes, because it can mean the difference between life and death. Every dollar donated at our registers will go toward American Red Cross Disaster Relief to support communities in their greatest times of need.”

Last month, the grocer said that it’s awarding $70,000 in college scholarships to 28 of its associates. Each associate will receive $2,500 to help cover the cost of courses, books and other educational expenses. Southeastern Grocers also made a commitment to the health of small pollinators , including honeybees, butterflies, birds and bats, and is investing in several initiatives to help ensure the safety of pollinator habitats.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.