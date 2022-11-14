Who’s Tops in Innovative Store Brands?

What do the winners of the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s 2022 Salute to Excellence awards have in common? Innovation in flavor, form, packaging and other product attributes are the hallmarks of outstanding products that exemplify the elevation of store brands, especially in the last year marked by inflation, supply chain and pandemic-related consumption and buying habits.

At PLMA’s 2022 Private Label Trade Show, running Nov. 13-15 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center outside Chicago, more than 100 store brand offerings were honored for their inventive qualities. The products span several food and nonfood categories and are available in grocery stores, mass merchandisers, drug stores and warehouses around North America, including large chains as well as regional and independent retailers.

The winners reflect a range of marketplace trends, such as the embrace of plant-based eating, the continued clamor for snacking and sustained interest in better-for-you and better-for-the-planet products.

Some of this year’s food winners include the following:

Albertsons’ Signature Reserve Ravioli with Porcini Mushrooms and Truffle

Aldi’s Earth Grown Non-Dairy Mocha Fudge Almond Milk Frozen Dessert

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Wellsley Farms Seasoned Waffle Fries

Defense Commissary Agency’s Freedom’s Choice Guacamole Cups

Hy-Vee’s Gustare Vita Parmigiano Reggiano Pasta Sauce

The Kroger Co.’s Simple Truth Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Energy Bar

Lowes Foods’ Spice Bazaar A Lil’ Nutty Dry Rub

Meijer’s Frederik’s by Meijer Mushroom and Truffle Pizza

Smart & Final’s First Street Italian Style Pork Meatballs

Southeastern Grocers’ Prestige-Brand Organic Chili-Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil

SpartanNash’s Our Family Blueberry Flax Granola

Sprouts’ Farmers Market Asparagus Fries

Thrive Market’s Regeneratively Grown Organic Nepali Golden Black Loose Leaf Tea

Topco Associates’ Full Circle Market Plant-Based Bolognese-Style Pasta Sauce

Walmart’s Sam's Choice Oatmilk Dark Chocolate Bar

Whole Foods Market’s 365 Organic Fair Trade Unsweetened Coconut Shreds

Examples of nonfood Salute to Excellence winners include these products:

CVS’ Total Home Stainless Steel Silicone Straws

Sprouts Farmers Market’s Multi-Use Biodegradable Cleaner

Wakefern Food Corp.’s Premium Heavy Duty Clear Forks, Spoons and Knives, 192-count

Weis Markets’ Weis by Nature Sugar Cane 9-in. Plates

“I congratulate all the retailers that participated in this year’s award program,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “These awards prove that store brands are leading the retail industry and giving shoppers the high-quality, high-value and great-tasting products they want.”

According to PLMA, the winners were chosen from a field of more than 725 products from 50 North American retailers. A panel of professional and consumer judges sampled and evaluated products based in several criteria, including taste, packaging and value for money.