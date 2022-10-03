Giant Food Launches Store Brand Promotion Via Loyalty Program

Regional grocer Giant Food has launched a new promotion to help its loyal shoppers save money during this period of high inflation while also boosting its store brand performance. Through its Giant Flexible Rewards loyalty program, the grocer is allowing shoppers to redeem their rewards points for store brand products at reduced point requirements.

The promotional program, running from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, gives digital Flexible Rewards members the opportunity to redeem their points for popular store brand products such as bread, milk, vegetables, bottled water and more. Product redemptions for the participating items will now be available for only 50, 75 or 100 Flexible Rewards points, on average a 50-75% discount compared to typical redemption value for grocery savings.

Each participating store brand product may be redeemed once weekly during the length of the promotion. Members may redeem points for products in store or on the Giant Food mobile app.

The new promotion comes as Giant celebrates its milestone of serving one million Flexible Rewards program members. The program also won Best-In-Class at the 2022 Loyalty360 Awards earlier in September and made Newsweek’s list of “America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2022.”

“Delivering value to our customers is one of our highest priorities at Giant and this new promotion program within Flexible Rewards is one way we can offer customers more savings on the products they purchase regularly,” said Ryan Draude, director of loyalty at Giant. “We are thrilled to be serving over one million Flexible Rewards members and look forward to continuing to deliver competitive value offerings to our loyal customers.”

According to "The Power of Private Brands" 2022 report from FMI - The Food Industry Association, private brand portfolios currently hold an average dollar share of 18.2% of total sales, and grocers and manufacturers have an ambitious goal of raising those sales to 22.6% over the next two years. To accelerate the growth of their store brands, 71% of respondents to FMI's survey plan to work with suppliers to optimize price and availability since many of today’s inflation-strapped consumers choose brands based on lower costs, deals or perception of a good value.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 27 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.