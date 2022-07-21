Giant Food Issues 2nd Annual Better Neighbor Report

Giant Food has released its second annual “Better Neighbor Report,” an extensive account of the grocer’s efforts during 2021 across areas of charitable giving, education, partnerships, innovation and development to be a Better Neighbor, which means being a Better Place to Shop and Better Place to Work throughout Giant Food’s market area.

“We believe transparency brings both accountability and change, and we recognize the important role we play as a local retailer and essential service in our communities,” said Giant Food President Ira Kress. “We’re committed to publishing our work and progress as we strive to continue to improve every day and serve as a positive presence and leader for our associates, customers and partners across each of the communities we are privileged to serve.”

The report offers details of Giant Food’s initiatives in serving its customers, associates and communities throughout the previous year. Highlights include the following.

Better Neighbor

4,600,288 pounds of food donated to communities through Giant’s Feeding America food bank partners.

$1.25 million donated to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore through a combined effort of Giant and its customers to support local service members and their families.

$2.29 million raised through the Annual Pediatric Cancer Fundraising Program benefiting The Children’s Cancer Foundation and Johns Hopkins Oncology Department.

$300,000 donated to local organizations working to eliminate race, ethnic, gender, health and economic disparities.

$2 million pledged through the Giant Family Foundation to communities facing severe economic and health inequalities.

900 participants affected by the growth of the Produce Rx Nutrition Incentive Program, in partnership with DC Greens to provide healthy fruits and veggies.

3.9 million plastic bags saved from landfills, and 102,400 meals provided to local nonprofits through the Giant Bags4Cause fundraising program.

Better Place to Shop

More than 1,100 classes, store tours and community events offered by the Giant Healthy Living team.

More than 38,000 individuals reached through nutrition education efforts.

More than 1 million vaccines administered, including COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to community members at 152 Giant Pharmacy locations, as well as through mobile vaccine clinics.

Continued to spotlight 218 diverse suppliers offering 3,100-plus products to Giant customers.

Grew local vendor partnerships to 200-plus and partnered with more than 50 local farms to offer 800-plus local products and growing.

Launched a local aisle online at giantfood.com featuring a collection of local offerings including more than 70 unique online exclusive items.

Introduced online SNAP benefits enabling customers to pay for grocery delivery or pickup orders with an EBT card.

Better Place to Work

Named one of The Washington Post’s Top Places to Work 2021.

Earned 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the third consecutive year for efforts in LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Offered associate engagement in Business Resource Groups such as Pride, THRIVE, Giant Veterans, Women’s Inclusive Network, Corporate Council and Young Professionals.

$130,000 in scholarships and grants awarded to 40 associates.

#HealthyAtWork program offered to associates led by more than 160 Healthy Living Ambassadors.

Top-performing leadership members and associates recognized through 73 Presidential Awards for Top Values in motion winners, two Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery award recipients and 11 Women of Influence winners.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.