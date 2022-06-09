Giant Food Deploys 1st Electric Delivery Vehicles

Marking the next stage in Giant Food’s commitment to making a positive environmental impact, the regional grocer has deployed two fully electric Giant Delivers vehicles. The new electric step-vans join Giant’s fleet of 128 vehicles based in Hanover, Md., making daily deliveries to customers throughout Giant’s markets of Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The Giant Delivers vehicles were purchased from Motiv Power Systems, a Silicon Valley innovator of medium duty all-electric trucks and buses. The electric vehicles will produce zero emissions and quieter operations while still providing the same grocery storage capacity. They can cover 105 miles on one charge out of Giant’s Hanover warehouse and will allow Giant Delivers drivers to omit fuel stops during the course of daily deliveries.

Over the next several years Giant plans to transition more of its Giant Delivers fleet to all-electric. Ahold Delhaize USA, Giant Food’s parent company, and its banners pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across their operations by no later than 2040, and to become net-zero businesses across their entire supply chain, products and services by no later than 2050. The new electric Motiv vehicles will help them achieve their goals as the vehicles are expected to displace over 210,000 gallons of petroleum and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 63% over their lifetime.

“Cleaner transportation is part of Giant’s larger sustainability efforts and commitment to supporting the local environment,” said Joe Urban, VP of distribution operations at Giant Food. “We are excited to bring these vehicles into our Giant Delivers fleet and kick off the transition to all-electric delivery.”

The deployment was made possible through a grant awarded to Giant by the Clean Fuels Incentive Program, created and managed by the Maryland Energy Administration. The program is designed to create a cleaner and greener transportation sector within Maryland and improve the state’s economy and environment in the process.

“We are thrilled to represent another EV milestone through our Clean Fuels Incentive Program for Maryland,” said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, director of Maryland Energy Administration. “As we continue to cement our standing as a transportation electrification leader, we know that supporting the deployment of fleet electric vehicles reduces our reliance on foreign petroleum and emissions, while also lowering operating costs for businesses.”

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.