DC Greens’ Produce Rx Program Expands to 3 More Giant Food Stores

Participants in DC Greens’ Produce Rx program can now use their produce prescriptions – $240 valid for 90 days loaded on a Giant Bonus Card – at the O Street NW, H Street NE, and Brentwood NE Giant Food locations. The program is already available at the banner’s 1535 Alabama Ave SE (Congress Heights) or 1345 Park Road NW (Columbia Heights) stores.

The program enables partner clinics to support patients with such diet-related chronic illnesses as pre-diabetes, diabetes or hypertension by making it easier to buy fresh and frozen produce and receive wrap-around nutrition education.

“Giant Food is proud to support healthy communities across the District with Produce Rx,” noted Felis Andrade, the chain’s director of external communications and community relations. “The O Street NW, H Street NE and Brentwood NE Giant Food locations are a part of the fight against hunger across our city.”

“Too many households do not have access to nutritious food,” said Luisa Furstenberg-Beckman, Produce Rx manager. “These new Giant locations allow us to reach more D.C. residents who would otherwise not have access to the fruits and vegetables they both want and need.”

Around 15% of D.C. households struggle to afford nutritious food, contributing to the 15-year life expectancy difference between residents of Ward 8, the city's poorest ward, and Ward 3, its richest, according to a study by DC Health. Using a food-as-medicine approach, Produce Rx aims to increase food access to the city’s residents experiencing diet-related chronic illnesses.

