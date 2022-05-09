Pennsylvania Facility Now Part of Ahold Delhaize’s Self-Distributed Network

The ADUSA Supply Chain network has transitioned a 1.2-million-square-foot automation-filled distribution center in York, Pa., to the self-managed network as part of a three-year process to create an integrated self-distributed supply chain to support Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ omnichannel growth. The conversion of this facility, now the largest in the ADUSA Supply Chain network, brings the total number of network facilities to 22.

“I’m incredibly proud of all the teams who came together to successfully transition this site,” said Bob L’Heureux, VP, supply chain strategic initiatives for ADUSA Supply Chain Services. “We’re excited to have this facility as part of the self-distributed network and look forward to all it will deliver for our companies near-term and in the future.”

The York distribution center handles nonperishable products for almost 400 Giant Food and The Giant Co. stores. The building is higher than 10 stories to accommodate its 110-foot cranes, which are used in selection automation. The facility’s technology also includes palletizing automation and a proprietary workforce management system.

About 1,000 people work at the site, many of them focused on enabling and maintaining its technology. Procurement at the site is now managed by ADUSA Procurement, with C&S Wholesale Grocers continuing to provide third-party labor services.

ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model. Ahold Delhaize’s family of local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products, in addition to operating corporate stores, is No. 16 on PG’s list.