FMI Names Winners of 2022 Community Uplift Awards

FMI – The Food Industry Association has revealed the recipients of its 2022 Community Uplift Awards. Out of 14 contest nominees, eight were chosen as winners for their outstanding efforts regarding food insecurity, neighborhood health needs and youth development. The companies honored were Giant Food, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee Inc., The Giant Co., Schnuck Markets Inc., and Northgate Gonzalez Market.

“Beyond their day-to-day operations, grocers actively support, elevate and inspire their local communities,” said Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “The altruistic and innovative contributions of this year’s winners provide clear examples of our members’ unwavering commitment to nourish those in need, empower the next generation and maximize the wellness of their people.”

Food Insecurity Programs Winners

Giant Food’s Curbside Grocery and Produce Rx in Washington D.C.’s Ward 8 and Maryland’s Prince George’s County.

Stop & Shop’s Strike Out School Hunger Program providing gift cards and product donations to 130 school food pantries across the Northeast.

Hy-Vee’s Food Bank Fridays program to support and fully replenish food banks in the Midwest.

Neighborhood Health Improvement Programs Winners

Stop & Shop’s Nutrition Partners, otherwise known as its team of licensed registered dietitians, who conduct store tours, one-on-one consultations, cooking demonstrations, educational webinars and free classes.

The Giant Co.’s sustainable high-yield Bleacher Garden, created with Empower at the Bridge Foundation to feed underserved families in Harrisburg, Pa.

Schnucks’ Treasure Your Chest program to incentivize residents of 21 underserved ZIP codes of North St. Louis County to get mammograms.

Giant Food Healthy Living Team, which provides community nonprofits in Washington D.C.’s Ward 8 and Maryland’s Prince George’s County with Healthy Living Microgrants to educate community members on health-and-wellness best practices.

Youth Development Programs Winner

Northgate Gonzalez Market’s Día de los Muertos Art Contest, educational scholarships and workshops equip local youths with new skills and knowledge, while actively celebrating their Latin American culture and traditions.

“FMI applauds all those who submitted a nomination for their selfless and impactful work,” added Sarasin. “Each one reinforces the fact that the food industry will always have the back of its communities and remain a firm ally in addressing the challenges they face.”

The eight winning programs will receive a $1,000 cash prize and a commemorative plaque, and they will be featured on FMI’s website.

Giant Food, The Giant Co., and Stop & Shop are brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, that operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee, St. Louis-based Schnucks, and Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate are Nos. 30, 64 and 96, respectively, on PG’s list.