Giant Food Recaps 2020 Initiatives With 1st-Ever Better Neighbor Report

Giant Food has summed up its 2020 corporate responsibility efforts, releasing its first Better Neighbor Report. The report highlights the food retailer’s initiatives in improving experiences for shoppers, associates and communities.

The spectrum of support in the often-disruptive year was broad, encompassing health and wellness, racial equality, food security, sustainability and inclusiveness. Through fundraising efforts and programs across all levels of the organization, Giant Food provided assistance to food banks and pantries, children’s hospitals, nonprofits dedicated to equity and service organizations helping active-duty military members and their families, among other beneficiaries.

While striving to be a better neighbor, Giant implemented transformative changes to its business, such as adding free Volta EV charging stations to stores to reduce vehicle emissions and creating new healthy living classes. Additionally, the grocer expanded its diverse and inclusive network of suppliers in 2020.

The inaugural Better Neighbor Report also shared some of Giant’s recent awards and recognition in the area of corporate responsibility. For example, the retailer was named one of The Washington Post’s Top Places to Work and received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for two consecutive years for efforts in LBGTQ+ workplace equality.

"As we look back at not only the difficult past year, but Giant's entire 85-year history, we continue to recognize the responsibility we have to our associates, customers, partners and communities," said President Ira Kress. "This report is not only a reflection of 2020's efforts, but also a promise to our customers that we will continue to earn their trust and loyalty each and every day."

Landover, Maryland-based Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.