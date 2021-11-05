Giant Food’s Barbecue Battle Will Once More Be Virtual

For the sixth year in a row, Giant Food will serve as the title sponsor of the annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, now in its 29th year. Taking place virtually for the second straight year, the free event will feature interactive activities from May 28 through the end of June while supporting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore.

“Giant Food is proud to be a local food retailer that has operated in this market area since 1936,” said Giant Food President Ira Kress. “In the past 85 years, we’ve been a part of many great events in our communities, and the Barbecue Battle is one of our favorites. It's a chance for us to come together with our neighbors and enjoy great food, great music and great fun, all while raising money for our local military families supported by the USO-Metro. Our virtual experience offers tons of ways to engage and enjoy this summer tradition.”

To enable all customers to contribute to a worthy cause, Giant will roll out a roundup program throughout the month of June at all of its stores, where customers can round up the change on their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout, with all donations going directly to USO-Metro.

“One group we can never turn our backs on is our military,” said Lisa Marie Riggins, Esq, president and CEO of USO-Metro. “Their lives consist of transition, readiness and sacrifice for our country. Giant has set the gold standard for actions, not words, with their annual in-store campaign to round up for the USO the entire month of June. Thanks to Giant’s unwavering commitment to our men and women who serve, the USO has maintained troop-support without interruption. This partnership has been critical to our success.”

The event’s upcoming activities and events include Taste of Giant cooking demonstrations and recipes; contests featuring prizes, shopping sprees, and more; a BBQ Battle of the Bands and performances by nationally known artists; the Giant Kids Zone, offering activities, contest and summer music; the Monumental Sports Experience, with interactive activities and challenges from members of the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics; advice from Giant’s team of nutritionists; and the Giant Corks to Caps Experience, featuring tips and information from beer, wine, and spirits brands, as well as virtual beer and wine sampling with food pairings, recipes and informational videos.

Additionally, throughout June, customers at Giant Food can scan QR codes on various display pieces to enter Giant’s BBQ Battle Summer Sweepstakes, with prizes ranging from free groceries for a year to gift cards to barbecue grills.

Landover, Maryland-based Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.