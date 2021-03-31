Walmart to Hold Virtual 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting

Walmart Inc.’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 2 starting at 10:30 a.m. CDT, will be held in an all-virtual format in response to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Shareholders can attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast.

According to the company, the meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone in advance of the formal meeting on June 2. Shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the event.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 9. Walmart’s proxy statement, which the company will file in April, will contain details confirming how shares may be voted before or during the June 2 meeting, as well as how to access it as a shareholder. Members of the public will also be able to listen to the meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on Walmart’s website.

Also because of the pandemic, the company will not host its customary Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, which has in the past drawn 5,000 associates from around the globe. Last year, the company arranged a virtual celebration for employees, and is planning another such gathering on Friday, June 4, featuring entertainment and messages from senior leadership.