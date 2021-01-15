KeHE to Hold Virtual 2021 Holiday Show

KeHE Distributors LLC’s Annual Holiday Show will once again take place virtually because of COVID-19 safety concerns. Previously scheduled for June 17-18 in Chicago, the show will now be held June 10-18 on the distributor’s own digital ordering platform.

“Our organization looks forward to June annually, when we welcome our KeHE community to Chicago,” said KeHE President and CEO Brandon Barnholt. “We would love to be together to experience our show in person; however we have made this difficult decision because we take the safety of our attendees and employees very seriously. KeHE has created a valuable digital buying and selling experience for our customers and suppliers that they can experience from the safety of their own space — to keep their businesses strong.”

The event will be KeHE’s second virtual Holiday Show. Last year’s Holidays of Hope show was the company’s largest and most successful show to date, hosting more than 5,000 attendees and almost 600 exhibiting suppliers on KeHE’s digital ordering platform, and resulting in a more than 40% increase in overall orders placed during the show.

“During the pandemic, we’ve learned creating meaningful connections virtually is key,” noted Ari Goldsmith, KeHE’s VP of marketing. “Attendees can quickly and easily get what they need. By listening to the partners we serve, we’ve been able to build on the success of Holidays of Hope. In June, we will offer an enhanced digital experience to meet their ever-changing needs.”

The digital marketplace platform allows retailers and suppliers to discuss promotional deals, discover product attributes and place orders online. Retailer attendees can also learn about exclusive products and find curated new items and trends.

The 2021 KeHE Holiday Show is exclusive to the company’s current suppliers and retailers. Exhibitor applications will launch later in January.

Naperville, Illinois-based KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. The company is an employee-owned B Corporation with more than 5,000 employees.