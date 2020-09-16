KeHE Supports Natural/Organic Industry Inclusivity

KeHE Distributors has joined forces with J.E.D.I. Collaborative, a newly created initiative dedicated to breaking down systemic barriers to increase justice, equity, diversity and inclusion (J.E.D.I.) in the natural/organic products industry.

The collaborative encourages industry members to focus on justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion to enable marginalized groups to feel that they belong. It aims to provide tools for organizations and individuals to adopt new systems, products and services to best meet the demands of an increasingly multicultural America. The organization will provide tools to transform businesses so that they can attract the best people, come up with the best ideas, and find the best way forward to a more profitable future.

KeHE has committed to J.E.D.I’s three pillars of commitment — culture, consumer, and communities — to foster an uplifting work environment, reach a broader market of consumers, and help its surrounding communities. The distributor’s Diversity and Inclusion Council has recognized the contributions of all employees and raised awareness within the organization.

“We are extremely honored to join J.E.D.I Collaborative in its important mission to make our industry more inclusive and equitable,” noted Gerard Nixon, KeHE’s VP of supply chain and president of its Diversity and Inclusion Council. “We are leveraging the KeHE Civility Code, where empathy, trust and equality are the foundations of how we expect our employees to act, and aligning with J.E.D.I Collaborative is another step forward in making the changes that we desire to move the needle.”

KeHE has joined the initiative as one of J.E.D.I Collaborative’s “early adopters”. Among the other early adopter-companies are Lily’s, Traditional Medicinal, Justin’s, Cappello’s, Beanfields, Lundberg Family Farms, Chosen Foods, EO Products, Davis Wright Tremaine, Gaia Herbs, Miyoko’s Creamery, Martinelli’s, Clover Sonoma and All Good.

KeHE supports its partners through such programs as DIVERSEtrade, which strives to remove barriers of entry for women-, minority-, veteran- and LGBT-owned brands while helping its retail partners discover products that reach a broader range of consumers.

Employee-owned B Corporation-certified KeHE provides natural and organic, specialty and fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. The Naperville, Illinois-based company has more than 5,000 employees in the United States and Canada.