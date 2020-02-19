Northwest Grocers, KeHE Cut Distribution Deal

Member-owned Northwest Grocers (NWG), comprising more than 90 independent food retailers in Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Northern California, has selected KeHE Distributors as its primary distribution partner for natural, organic and specialty products.

The four-year deal enables NWG members to leverage KeHE’s national scale. NWG also cited KeHE’s dedication to, and leadership in, the specialty, natural and organic product categories, as well as the distributor’s emerging portfolio of innovative fresh perimeter programs.

“Northwest Grocers is known for their strategic support of their members,” noted KeHE COO Gene Carter. “KeHE was founded by a passionate grocer in service of the needs of other retailers. Almost 70 years later, we’re even more dedicated to serving the unique, ever-changing needs of that customer base. This partnership will allow KeHE to collaborate with the NWG team in areas like supply chain and category management to drive growth and innovation for their members.”

“Northwest Grocers provides its members with best in class support for advertising, marketing, and promotional merchandising," said Stan Trask, president of NWG. “We are committed to bringing our retailers the best tools for supporting their natural, organic and specialty product needs. Our partnership with KeHE unlocks the resources our independents need for an innovative full-solution program that will provide them with the ability to drive sales and lead in this market.”

Providing natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America, Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation-certified, company with more than 5,000 employees in the United States and Canada.

Tukwila, Wash.-based Northwest Grocers provides advertising, marketing, and merchandising to independent grocery retailers in the Pacific Northwest. Its services include expertise in beer, wine, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, grocery, frozen, dairy, produce and floral.