KeHE Partners with Mom's Organic Market

KeHE Distributors has been awarded the primary distribution contract for Rockville, Md.-based MOM's Organic Market (MOMs). KeHE will supply natural, organic and specialty products for the grocer.

“MOM’s is one of a handful of natural food merchants that ‘set the standard’ for excellence and authenticity in organic grocery retailing," said Gene Carter, COO of KeHE. "Our companies share common values, a passion for healthy food and a commitment to sustainable practices. We are honored MOM’s has chosen KeHE as their primary distribution partner.”

KeHE has a new state-of-the-art distribution center in North East, Md., where many of the services for MOM's will originate.

“We are dedicated to serving our customers and operating in a highly sustainable manner that protects and restores the environment," said Scott Nash, MOM's founder and CEO. "In KeHE we have found a Certified B Corp partner, that shares our values and has adopted verifiable commitments to serve its stakeholder groups, the less fortunate and to protect the environment.”

Rockville, Md.-based MOM’s Organic Market operates 19 stores in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Employee-owned KeHE provides natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to chain and independent grocery stores, as well as to natural food stores and other specialty product retailers in North America.