KeHE Focuses on Fighting Human Trafficking

KeHE Distributors will use its coast-to-coast presence of more than 550 trucks and 30,000 routes to fight human trafficking. According to KeHE, many of the 170,000 people trafficked every year in the United States are found in locations frequented by traffickers, so it's in a position to help minimize this $32 billion industry.

KeHE has helped coordinate the free training of more than 600 professional truck drivers, through Englewood, Colo.-based Truckers Against Trafficking, to identify signs and how to properly report them to law enforcement. More drivers will be trained this year.

"Helping to eradicate human trafficking has increasingly become a philanthropic focus for KeHE through partnerships with organizations near and abroad," said Laura McCord, executive director of sustainability and corporate responsibility at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. "By supporting organizations that focus on rehabilitation of victims, it only made sense for KeHE to expand our reach to help prevent trafficking as well."

KeHE Cares, the distributor's internal foundation, has also donated funds to Truckers Against Trafficking.

Employee-owned KeHE provides natural and organic, specialty and fresh products to chain and independent grocery stores, as well as to natural food stores and other specialty product retailers in North America.