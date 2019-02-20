Albertsons Extends Contract With KeHE for Natural, Organic, Specialty Products

The Albertsons Cos. has renewed its agreement to have KeHE Distributors LLC as its primary distribution partner for natural, organic and specialty products.

Based in Naperville, Ill., KeHE is a specialty, fresh, natural and organic wholesale food distributor that began in 1953 and has been employee-owned since 2001. It operates a distribution network across the United States and Canada, and has 5,500 employee-owners and 15 distribution centers.

"Albertsons is a premier U.S. food retailer," said Brandon Barnholt, president and CEO of KeHE Distributors. "Their blue-chip portfolio of banners, emerging omnichannel capabilities and national scale position the company for growth and success. We are very excited and honored to continue to serve them."

Added Shane Sampson, Albertsons' chief marketing and merchandising officer: "KeHE has been a key partner to Albertsons Cos. as we focus on delivering the great natural, organic and specialty products customers want, when and how they want them, both in our stores and online. We are very pleased to renew this partnership."

Albertsons and KeHE have been partners since 2015.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates 2,277 retail food and drug stores, with 1,743 pharmacies, 395 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers, five Plated fulfillment centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores mainly operate under the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Sav-On, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Haggen and United Express. Albertsons is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.